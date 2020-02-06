Home

CANNON, Helen Victoria. Passed away peacefully at home in Napier. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Tony and Bev Millson (Napier), Denis and Helen Millson (Richmond), Jo Bailey (Twin, Lower Hutt) and Kay (deceased) and Alex Whiteside (Tasmania). Dearly loved and admired mother of Megan (Megsy) (Sydney), Kirsty (deceased) and Tracey (Orewa); beloved Mans/Nana Helen (nh) of Molly (Molly- Moo) (Sydney) and Mya (Orewa) Great Mans of Hunter and Jasmyn (Jazzy) (Sydney). Treasured and loved friend and companion of so many people both in New Zealand and globally. Helen's wish is to have no funeral, but be cremated and her ashes to join the grave site of Kirsty in Hamilton. A celebration of Helen's life will be held at the Bluff Hill Bowling Club, Napier on Saturday March 7, 2020 from 5.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Messages to 54 Park Road, Greenmeadows, Napier.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 6, 2020
