CHITTENDEN, Helene Isobel. Aged 93, died peacefully on January 4, 2020. Loved wife of Sid (deceased). Loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. The family wish to thank the staff of Princess Alexandra Duchess Wing for their care of Helene. In lieu of flowers, donations to HB Cystic Fibrosis Association. The funeral for Helene will be in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Thursday, January 9 at 10.30am, followed by a private burial.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 7, 2020