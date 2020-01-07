Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
Resources
More Obituaries for Helene CHITTENDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helene Isobel CHITTENDEN

Add a Memory
Helene Isobel CHITTENDEN Notice
CHITTENDEN, Helene Isobel. Aged 93, died peacefully on January 4, 2020. Loved wife of Sid (deceased). Loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. The family wish to thank the staff of Princess Alexandra Duchess Wing for their care of Helene. In lieu of flowers, donations to HB Cystic Fibrosis Association. The funeral for Helene will be in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Thursday, January 9 at 10.30am, followed by a private burial.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -