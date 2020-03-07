|
HENDERSON, Heni (nee Paenga) 20.06.1924-07.02.2020. Ko te reo maioha tēnei ō te whānau a Heni Henderson (nee Paenga) ki a koutou i tuku ngā roimata aroha ki a ia kua wheturangitia. Me pēhea hoki he kupu mā mātou, te whānau, mo tō koutou aroha, o koutou roimata maringiringi noa, ki a koutou hoki ngā ringawera, te tuara pīkau i ngā mahi kawe i te kaupapa. Ki te whānau whānui o Te Matau ā-Māui, ki a koutou huri noa i te motu i tae mai i runga i tōna reo karanga i taua wā. Tēnā rawa atu koutou katoa. Ki a koutou o te haukainga, te whānau o Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti, o Ngāti Kanohi, tēnei te mihi ki a koutou. Nā tō koutou aroha ki a mātou ka ngāwari te whakahoki atu to tātou kōkā ki tōna ūkaipō. No reira ngā mihi nui ki a koutou mo tō reo maimai aroha. Ki ngā Minita o te Whakapono, ngā Kaumātua, ngā Kuia, ngā Ringawera, koutou katoa i kawe i te kaupapa kia tutuki pai, ka taea te kī, "ka tika ā-mua, ka tika ano ā-muri. We the family of the late Heni Henderson wish to thank everyone for the outpouring of love for our Mother and our family over the last few weeks. Words cannot fully express the appreciation and gratitude we have for the many who gave freely of their love and time. From all the whānau in the Hawkes Bay to our whānau at home in Whāngarā, Ngāti Kanohi, your love and support made the journey to take our Kōkā home so much easier. Serenity Funeral Home, thank you. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of thanks and appreciation from us, her whānau.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 7, 2020