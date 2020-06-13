Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Henk BOEKESTYN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henk BOEKESTYN

Add a Memory
Henk BOEKESTYN Notice
BOEKESTYN, Henk. Passed away peacefully at Duart Hospital on June 6, 2020. Most dearly loved and loving husband and best friend for 54 years, of the late Effie. Greatly loved father of Helen and Graeme Austin and Diana and Roy Mills. Special Opa of Jesse and Raya Austin-Stewart, Issie and Ben Campbell, Matthew Austin and Flo Mills. We are very grateful to the staff at Duart who cared for Dad so lovingly. A family thanksgiving service for his wonderful life has been held. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or posted to the Boekestyn family, C/- PO Box 4157, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henk's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -