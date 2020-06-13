|
BOEKESTYN, Henk. Passed away peacefully at Duart Hospital on June 6, 2020. Most dearly loved and loving husband and best friend for 54 years, of the late Effie. Greatly loved father of Helen and Graeme Austin and Diana and Roy Mills. Special Opa of Jesse and Raya Austin-Stewart, Issie and Ben Campbell, Matthew Austin and Flo Mills. We are very grateful to the staff at Duart who cared for Dad so lovingly. A family thanksgiving service for his wonderful life has been held. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or posted to the Boekestyn family, C/- PO Box 4157, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 13, 2020