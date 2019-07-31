|
|
ANSELL, Henry (William Henry). A life well lived and loved, peacefully Henry passed away on July 29 2019, at his home after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of Kath (deceased). Much loved and adored Dad and father-in-law of Annette and Tony Aitken (Rotorua), and Robyn Sullivan (Tawa). Proud and loved Poppa to Brett, Amy and partner Michael. Loving and caring companion of Anne Dawes (deceased). Cherished and loved Uncle Henry of Mandy Dawes. Treasured step-father of Ed (Townsville), Brian (deceased) and Wendy (Brisbane), Alan and Robin (Auckland), Kay and Ray (deceased) (Papamoa). A special Poppa Henry to many. Special treat holder to Mindy and Poppy. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice may be left at the service and would be appreciated. Gone from our lives, In our hearts forever. Henry's family invite you to a celebration of a wonderful 94 years of life, to be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Friday, August 2 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Ansell Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 31, 2019