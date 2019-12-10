Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
03-359 9018
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry LOWRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Robin (George) LOWRY

Add a Memory
Henry Robin (George) LOWRY Notice
LOWRY, Henry Robin (George). On December 8, 2019 at Christchurch Hospital, aged 85 years. Loved husband of the late Gill, very best friend of Jill McKellar, much loved father and father-in- law of Steph, Kim and Jackie, George and Jacqui, Sam and Naomi, Bill and Ngara; proud grandad of Michael; Becks, Thomas, Nicho, Matt, Sam; Greta, Cate, and his six great- grandchildren; brother and brother- in-law of Helen and the late Rob Williams, and Peter and Karin. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late George Lowry c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral service for George will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Saturday, December 14 at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -