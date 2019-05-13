|
|
GOODLEY, Herbert Raymond George (Ray). 25.09.1936-09.05.2019 Surrounded by his loving family at the Hawke's Bay Fallen Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Hastings. Loved husband of Gaye. Loved father- and father-in-law of Noel and Leeann, Wayne, Gaylene and Martin, Darryl and Shelley, Jo-Anne and Vance and Jay. Loved grandfather and great grandfather to all his grandchildren. GONE FISHIN A celebration of Ray's life will be held at 8 Clyde Road, Wairoa on Monday May 13 2019 at 11.00 am followed by private cremation. Pickering (Wairoa) Ltd Funeral Directors Wairoa FDANZ www.pickeringfd.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 13, 2019