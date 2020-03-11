Home

Hikatoa James (Jim) HUTANA

Hikatoa James (Jim) HUTANA Notice
HUTANA, Hikatoa James (Jim). Miri's cheeky old sweetheart has called time, and now sleeps in the Lord. Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020. Loved Dad of Nick and Emily, James and Elisha. Loved brother, uncle, nephew and friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice will be greatly appreciated. Jim's service will be held at the Revival Centres Church, 14 Tuckers Lane, Clive on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2.00pm. Private cremation to follow. Messages to the Hutana Family, c/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 11, 2020
