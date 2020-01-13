Home

Hilary BRUCE Notice
BRUCE, Hilary. Passed away peacefully at Gladys Mary Care Home on Saturday January 11, 2020. Aged 93 years. Much loved husband of the late Marian. Cherished father and father in law of Evan and Leanne, and Justine and Aria. Adored Grandy of Maral, Kourosh, Persia, and Dariush. Heartfelt thanks to the Staff and residents at Gladys Mary for their care and support of Hilary. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Patricks Catholic Church, Munroe Street, Napier on Thursday January 16, 2020 at 12.05pm. Followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Bruce Family' C/- PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 13, 2020
