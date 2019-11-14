|
BOSELEY, Howard John. At home after a battle bravely fought. On November 12, 2019 Aged 69 Years. Dearly loved husband to Anna. Much loved Dad and Father-in-law to Catherine and Shaun, Malcolm and Steph, and Helen. Loved Grandad to Alice. "Thank you for everything and we will always love you." Donations to the Waikato Lions Cancer Lodge would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service for Howard will be held at the Activate Church, Corner Maraetai Road and Thompson Street, Tokoroa on Monday November 18, at 1:00 PM followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 14, 2019