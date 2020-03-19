Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hammond & Ryder Funeral Services & Monumental
3 Surrey Street
Gore, Southland 9710
03 208 0949

Hugh Dickson CHITTOCK

Add a Memory
Hugh Dickson CHITTOCK Notice
CHITTOCK, Hugh Dickson. Aged 89 years (Peacefully) on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Gore Hospital. Beloved husband and soulmate of Irene for 62 years. Much loved father and father-in- law of Ross and Liz (Mossburn), Neil and Carol (Hawkes Bay), Andrew and Diane (Waikaka), Don and Sue (Christchurch). Loved and respected grandad of his 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. "At Rest" A Service for Hugh will be held in the Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church, Ardwick Street, Gore on Saturday, March 21 at 11.00am. Private Interment to follow at Charlton Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be left at the service for Gore St John Ambulance. Messages to 2A Irving Street Gore 9710. HAMMOND & RYDER FUNERAL SERVICES LTD
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hugh's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -