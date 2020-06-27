|
CHITTOCK, Hugh Dickson. Irene, Ross, Neil, Andrew, Don and families wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy in the sad loss of Hugh. We would like to sincerely thank those who attended, and apologize to those who couldn't, due to the restrictions put upon us. Many thanks for the cards, flowers, baking and phone calls. Thanks to the staff of Resthaven for the care of Hugh, while he was a resident. Many thanks to Southland Hospital Surgical Ward, also Gore Medical Centre and Hospice Southland. Special thanks to Doctors and Nurses at Gore Hospital during his last week. Thanks to Kevin Hammond and Liz Ryder, Funeral Directors and Nola Howden, Celebrant for their guidance. Please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our sincere thanks and gratitude.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 27, 2020