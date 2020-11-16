|
|
van ASCH, Hugh William. 7 September 1945 - 14 November 2020 Dear husband of Peggy. Adored Dad to Buttie, Alexandra, Dib (and Shayne) and Hannah (and Paul). Beloved Papa of Laughton, Catalina and Evangelina. Hugh's life will be celebrated at St Luke's Anglican Church, Te Mata Road, Havelock North on Wednesday, November 18 at 2pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Fred Hollows Trust or Cranford Hospice. Message can be posted to PO Box 967, Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 16, 2020