BROOKER, Huia Emily. 19.10.2020 Bill, Tania and family would like to thank everyone for their love, support, flowers and cards for the sad loss of my darling wife, mother, nana, and great grandmother. Special thanks to Dr Alan Wright, Eversley Rest Home Staff and Duart Hospital Staff. Your care and love for Huia was tremendous. Special thanks to Celebrant Anne Fortune from Terry Longley & Son. Please accept this as a personal thankyou to you all as many addresses are unknown.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 23, 2020
