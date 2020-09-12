|
|
ABERNETHY, Dr Ian Alan George FRNZCGP Passed away on peacefully on September 11, 2020 at Mary Doyle Retirement Village, aged 89 years. Deeply loved husband of Patricia. Loved father and father-in-law of Malcolm and Ginny, Ian and Moray, Lynaire and Grey, Duncan and Angela. Loved Grandad of James, Jonathan and Michael, George, Thomas and Olivia, Angus, Sam and Callum, and Amelia. Great Grandad of Jack and Stella. A special thanks to Dr Culham and the team at Nimon House for their ongoing care and support. A service for Ian will be held at St Columba's Presbyterian Church, Havelock North, on Tuesday September 15, 2020 at 1pm. Due to the current funeral restrictions, numbers are limited, so please RSVP to [email protected] In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Hawkes Bay Medical Research online at www.hbmrf.co.nz Messages to the Abernethy Family C/O P.O Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 12, 2020