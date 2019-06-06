|
|
LEVINGSTON, Ian Alexander Cedric. Born 28 August 1933 (Dublin), died 2 June 2019 (Napier, New Zealand). As Ian requested, a private cremation has taken place. Husband of Lien Levingston, much loved father of Janet and Alison. Cherished grandfather of Kathryn Rose Levingston Brewer. In lieu of flowers donations to NZ Neurological Association (neurological.org.nz/ online-donation) would be appreciated. "Death is but the Awakening of a Dream" -Yoga Vasistha.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 6, 2019