|
|
NATION, Ian Andrew. Passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020, surrounded by his family. In his 80th year. Loving father and father-in-law of Anne and Iain, Paul and Sally and Nicola. Poppy, as he was known, was dearly loved by his 11 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. The family would like to acknowledge a special thank you to the wonderful and supportive Doctors and Nurses of the Hastings Hospital A2 ward. At Ian's request, a private cremation has been held. A memorial service to celebrate Ian's life will be held at a later date. Messages to the Nation Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 22, 2020