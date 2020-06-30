Home

Ian Charles SAYER

Ian Charles SAYER Notice
SAYER, Ian Charles. Passed peacefully on June 27, 2020, surrounded by his family. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Mary for 64 years. Loved and cherished Dad of Robert and Jenny, Ian and Pam, Barry and Lyn. Loved grandfather of Krystal, Matthew, Jason, Kerrie, Madeline, Rosana and great grandfather of Ryan, and expected great grandchildren. May he rest in peace. A celebration Ian's life will be held at St. Paul's Presbyterian Church, Tennyson Street, Napier on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11 am. Followed by interment at Western Hills Cemetery. Tributes to Ian or messages to his family can be left at www. dunstalls.co.nz or sent to The Sayer Family, C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 30, 2020
