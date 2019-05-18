CULLEN, Ian (Mad Butcher). Passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Barbara. Treasured dad and father-in-law of Chris and Jo, Amanda, Regan and Claire, Teresa and Vaughan, Pip and Karl, Shane and Khrystal. Loved grandad of Amber and Sam, Kalia, Santana and Kaiya, Koa, Cruz and soon to be born grandson, Aidan and Logan, Bianca, Matthais and Ebony, Jade and Charlie and loved great grandad of Kenzi, Eden and Luke. Ian will lay at home until his service. We invite you to help celebrate his life at The Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 2pm followed by interment at the Western Hills Cemetery. Donations to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated and can be left at the entrance to the chapel. Tributes or messages can be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or posted to the Cullen family, c/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140. Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary