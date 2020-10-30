|
PEDERSEN, Ian Harold. On Wednesday October 28 2020, peacefully with his family. In his 91 year. Much loved husband of the late Norma. Loved Dad and father- in-law of Ralph (deceased) and Deb, Lynn, Hoss (Kevin) and Heather, Julie and Doug.Cherished Grandpa and great grandpa to his 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. "Resting peacefully after a long and happy life" Correspondence for the family c/- Tararua Funerals, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke. A service for Ian will be held at Knox Church, Swinburn Street, Dannevirke on Saturday October 31, at 2pm followed by interment at Mangatera Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 30, 2020