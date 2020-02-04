|
MUNRO, Ian Lauchlan. Ian sadly passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Hospice Southland. Dearly loved husband of the late June, father and father-in-law of Russell and Ingrid, Shona and Jon Havenaar, and Sandra and Craig Swensson. Loved and adored Grandad to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service for Ian will be held at the Southland Crematorium Chapel, Rockdale Road, Invercargill, on Friday, February 7 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages can be sent to P O Box 1345, Invercargill. AVENAL PARK FUNERAL HOME INVERCARGILL
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 4, 2020