Home

POWERED BY

Services
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
03-218 9021
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian MUNRO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Lauchlan MUNRO

Add a Memory
Ian Lauchlan MUNRO Notice
MUNRO, Ian Lauchlan. Ian sadly passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Hospice Southland. Dearly loved husband of the late June, father and father-in-law of Russell and Ingrid, Shona and Jon Havenaar, and Sandra and Craig Swensson. Loved and adored Grandad to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service for Ian will be held at the Southland Crematorium Chapel, Rockdale Road, Invercargill, on Friday, February 7 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages can be sent to P O Box 1345, Invercargill. AVENAL PARK FUNERAL HOME INVERCARGILL
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -