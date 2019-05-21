MACKENZIE, Ian (Mac). On May 14, 2019 at the Hawkes Bay Fallen Soldiers Memorial Hospital, Aged 91 years. Loved son of the late Christine and Duncan. Loved brother and brother- in-law of Muriel and the late Ted Forster- Pratt, Ishbel and the late Alec Edward, Maxie and the late Ray Birdsall. Cherished Uncle to Tim and Anthony, Bruce and Robyn. A special thanks to the staff of Brittany House for all of their on-going care and support of Mac, as well to the wonderful residents of the Masonic Flats on Lumsden Road who were like family to him. A very special thank you must go out to Cheryl Larwood. A Memorial Service for 'Mac' is to be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga St East, Hastings on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11 am. Messages can be made online at www.tnphb.co.nz or posted to the 'Mackenzie' Family, C/- PO Box 967, Hastings 4156. Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary