Ian Nicholas HARRISON

HARRISON, Ian Nicholas. Passed away peacefully at Cranford Hospice on Monday, July 29, 2020; aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Allison (nee Earney). Much loved father of Andrea and Kim Harrison, and father-in-law of Liz Drummond. Thank you to the Cranford Hospice staff, for the wonderful compassionate care Ian received. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice would be greatly appreciated. A private family service will take place in Hastings. Messages to the Harrison Family, c/- P O Box 967, Hastings.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 1, 2020
