DUCKETT, Ian Ross (Ducky). Passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019 in Waipukurau after a brave battle, aged 66. Beloved husband of Aileen. Loving father and father-in-law of Joshua and Brenda, Michael and Amy, and Gregory and Natalie. Adored Pop of Jack, Evie, Finn and Sophia. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Gary and Cheryl, Helen and Wayne, Lynn and Antony, and Paddy and Tess. A service to celebrate Ian's life will be held tomorrow Friday, September 6 at 11:00am at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel Street, Waipukurau, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Gillies McIndoe Research Institute would be appreciated. These may be left at the service or online at www.gmri.org.nz. Messages to: The Duckett Family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 5, 2019