LEADBETTER, Ian Ross. Born on September 15, 1960. Passed away on February 1, 2020 in Taupo, his happy place, surrounded by his loved ones. Much loved partner of Pip, loving father of Alice, Rachel, Hazel, and role model to Adam and Ben. Beloved son of Des and Judy and brother of David, Wayne, and Robyn. A treasured uncle, brother-in-law and nephew to a loving family that adored him. A celebration of Ian's life will be held at the Napier Sailing Club, 63 West Quay, Ahuriri, Napier on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at 1pm, followed by a private interment. Messages to the 'Leadbetter Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141. Gone Fishing
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 3, 2020