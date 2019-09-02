Home

McDONALD, Ian Thomas. Passed away at home on August 31, 2019, at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village, Christchurch aged 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Virginia, much loved father and father-in- law of Duncan and Linda, John (deceased) and Juliet, Miranda and Oran, loved grandfather of Ben, Alexis, and Rachel; Maggie, Hannah, and Tom; Sam, and Georgie. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ian McDonald, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Ian's life will be held at our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora on Thursday, September 5 at 2.00pm.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 2, 2019
