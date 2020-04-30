|
DOYLE, Inez Catherine (nee Kelleher). Passed away peacefully on April 28 2020 aged 87 years at Hawke's Bay Soldiers Memorial Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Desmond (Des) of 64 years. Loved Mother and Mother-In-Law of Chris and Joanne, Jane and Campbell, and Martin and Sarah. Loved Grandma of Carmen, Matthew, Elise, Daniel, Jack and Sinead, and Great Grandma of Isaiah, Henry and Harriette. "FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS" Special thanks to the staff of B1 for their wonderful care during her short illness. A cremation has taken place.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 30, 2020