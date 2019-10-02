|
ELSLEY, Inez Edith (nee Bluck). RNZAF (WAAF) CPL. Service No. W4726 Of Nuhaka, in her 97th year, passed away on Saturday, September 28 at Gisborne Hospital. Loved wife of Harold (deceased) and sister to Arthur, Walter (deceased), Norman (deceased), and Gwen (deceased). Loved Aunt to seventeen nieces and nephews in New Zealand, England and Canada. A celebration of her life will be held at Evans Funeral Services Ltd, 171 Ormond Road, Gisborne at 2pm on Saturday, October 5. A special thanks to her caregivers of recent years, the staff from Dunblane and Leighton House Rest Homes in Gisborne and the doctors and nurses at Wairoa and Gisborne Hospitals. Donations to St John Ambulance in lieu of flowers can be left with the funeral home or as with messages to Inez's family, can be posted c/o PO Box 877, Gisborne 4040.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 2, 2019