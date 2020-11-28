|
HUNT, Ingrid Anna (Ingy). 19.05.1981-21.11.2020 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Ingrid in Dubai on November 21, 2020. She was our beloved daughter, sister, wife and special friend to many. We are absolutely heartbroken and devastated. We will all miss her more than you can ever imagine as she touched many, many hearts. She was taken way to soon. RIP Messages to: The Hunt Family, 10 Haast Place, Poraiti, Napier 4112.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 28, 2020