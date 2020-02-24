Home

Irene Betty. (Spear) WATTERS

Irene Betty. (Spear) WATTERS Notice
WATTERS, Irene Betty. (Nee Spear) On Friday February 21 2020, Aged 98 years. Born in Palmerston North, September 7 1921. Dearly loved wife of the late Donald Rennie Watters (Ren). A dearly loved sister of Brian, Sylvia, Peter, and Ken, all deceased. Special aunt of Angela, John and Helen, Richard, Jillian, and Michael. A special thanks to the team at Mary Doyle for all of their ongoing care and support. A service for Betty will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, Te Mata Road Havelock North on Wednesday February 26 at 3.30 pm. Messages to The Watters family C/- P. O. Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 24, 2020
