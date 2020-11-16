|
BUTTERY, Irene. Left us Friday November 13, aged 91 years. She is now reunited with Alan, the love of her life. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Clive (deceased) and Judy, and Dianne and Anthony. Cherished Grandma to Scott and Andrea, Fiona and Jason, Liam, Nathan and Camilla. She waited a long time to be Great-Grandma to Leo, Max and Ruby. The family would like to thank the staff of Princess Alexandra, Duchess Wing for their wonderful care of Irene in her final weeks. A service for Irene will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Wednesday, November 18 at 10.30am. Messages to the Buttery Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 16, 2020