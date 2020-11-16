Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
157 Georges Drive
Napier, Hawke's Bay 4110
06-835 9925
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Beth Shan Chapel
157 Georges Drive
Napier
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene BUTTERY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene BUTTERY

Add a Memory
Irene BUTTERY Notice
BUTTERY, Irene. Left us Friday November 13, aged 91 years. She is now reunited with Alan, the love of her life. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Clive (deceased) and Judy, and Dianne and Anthony. Cherished Grandma to Scott and Andrea, Fiona and Jason, Liam, Nathan and Camilla. She waited a long time to be Great-Grandma to Leo, Max and Ruby. The family would like to thank the staff of Princess Alexandra, Duchess Wing for their wonderful care of Irene in her final weeks. A service for Irene will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Wednesday, November 18 at 10.30am. Messages to the Buttery Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -