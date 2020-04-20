|
LANGWORTHY, Irene Florence (Flo). 04.12.1923 - 17.04.2020 Mum, a faithful servant of Jehovah for 55 years, passed away peacefully at Atawhai Rest Home on Friday. Dearly loved wife of the late Doug. Loved Mum of Brian and Lyn, Roland and Gloria (deceased). Loved Nanny of Jason, Julia, Jared, Jeremy and Hollie. Great grandmother of Sara, James, Amanda and Sean. In harmony with Mum's wishes she was cremated on Saturday. A memorial service will be held later, at a date to be advised. Messages to the Langworthy Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 20, 2020