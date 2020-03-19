|
MCALLISTER, Irene Kay. Regretfully lost her stubborn fight with cancer on March 16, 2020. Adored mother of Ben and Kate, and cherished partner of Paul. Funny, kind, silly and caring grandma to Alaric and Felix, and loving sister to Kevin, Faye, Annette and Mike. Thanks to the staff of Cranford Hospice for their support and care in these final weeks. Irene lived her life to the absolute fullest, and left an indelible mark on the lives of all who loved her. She'll never be forgotten. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Irene's vibrant life in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier South, on Saturday March 21 at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated. If you plan to attend, please don't wear black-as per Irene's wishes. Messages to Irene's Family, 3/30 Meeanee Quay, Westshore, Napier 4110.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 19, 2020