NIXON, Irene Laura. Passed away on September 30, 2020 at Summerset in the Bay. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Loved mum of Gay, Chris and Graeme, Trina, and the late Susie, and John. Treasured nana of Rob and Nicole, David, Laura and Adam, Annalise, and Bradley. Great nana of Samara, Asari, Layne, Cillian, and Rua-iti. "A special thanks to all the caring staff at Summerset for the love and support given to mum and our family." A private family farewell will be held. All messages to the Nixon family C/o PO Box 1055, Napier, 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 3, 2020