CRUMP, Iris. On June 28, 2020 at H.B. Hospital aged 96 years. Dearly love wife of the late Ralph. Much loved Mum of Mike and Val, Allan and Lesley, Sue and Allan. Loved Nanna of Stephen, Kevin and Emma, Michelle, Matthew and John, and her eight great grandchildren and two great great granchildren. A special thank you to staff and residents of Summerset, Hastings for the care and friendship showed over the past eight years. Also thanks to staff of Ward B2, AAU and E.D. and Summerset H.N. for their care of Mum in her last weeks. A private service has been held.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 10, 2020