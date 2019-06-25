|
SHELLARD, Iris Kathleen. Passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019. Aged 85 years. Dearly love wife of the late John (Bath, England). Loved mum and mother-in-law of Carol, and Michael and Anne. Adored nanny and great nanny. A celebration of Iris's life will be held at All Saints' Anglican Church, cnr Puketapu and Church Roads, Taradale, Napier on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Shellard Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 25, 2019