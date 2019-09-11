Home

GALLATE, Iris Maud. Passed away peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Colwyn House surrounded by family. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of Nicholas. Loved mother and mother in-law of George and Bibi, Zoie (Deceased) Lisa and Ben, Justin (Deceased). Loved by her grandchildren Anzac and Grace, Kyra, Caitlin and Zavier. Beloved sister to Phyllis and Olive (Deceased). A special thanks to all the wonderful staff at Colwyn House for their kind care and support. A service for Iris will be held in the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation in Iris's memory to the Neurological Foundation would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A tribute to Iris or messages to her family may be left via www.dunstalls.co.nz or C/o Po Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 11, 2019
