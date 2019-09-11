|
GALLATE, Iris Maud. Passed away peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Colwyn House surrounded by family. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of Nicholas. Loved mother and mother in-law of George and Bibi, Zoie (Deceased) Lisa and Ben, Justin (Deceased). Loved by her grandchildren Anzac and Grace, Kyra, Caitlin and Zavier. Beloved sister to Phyllis and Olive (Deceased). A special thanks to all the wonderful staff at Colwyn House for their kind care and support. A service for Iris will be held in the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation in Iris's memory to the Neurological Foundation would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A tribute to Iris or messages to her family may be left via www.dunstalls.co.nz or C/o Po Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 11, 2019