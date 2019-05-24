Home

Isabel Bertha (Betty) BOOKER

BOOKER, Isabel Bertha (Betty). Died peacefully on Tuesday May 14, 2019 at Ranfurly Veterans Home, Auckland. Much loved mother, grandmother and mother in-law of Vivienne Young, Martin Booker, Jeremy Young (Grandson) and Tony Young (son-in-law). A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 15 2019 to celebrate Betty's life, at 11am St. Peters Anglican Church, Waipawa. You will be greatly missed. Be at peace now and let Perpetual Light Shine Upon You.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 24, 2019
