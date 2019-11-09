|
MORTON, Isobel Jane (Jane). Passed away Wednesday November 6, 2019. Dearly loved daughter of Patricia and the late Donald. Loved sister of Jeff and Jacky, Henry and Sue, Jude and Gary, Steve and Hana. Treasured aunty of Pete, Nicky, Ben, Andrew, Jamie, Harry, Daniel, Sarah and Rose. Special friend of Robert. Donations to the S.P.C.A. in memory of Jane can be left at the service and would be appreciated. A service for Jane will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel,157 Georges Drive, Napier on Tuesday, November 12 at 10.00am. Messages to the Morton Family, c/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 9, 2019