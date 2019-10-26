|
|
YOUNG, Ivan John QSM. Passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019 at Hawke's Bay Hospital. Beloved husband and best friend of Marie for 56 years. Cherished dad of Julie, and Nigel. Devoted pop of Brad, Katie, Dylan, and Josh. Our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has cared for Ivan and supported him. A celebration of Ivan's life will be held at the Napier Fire Station, 18-20 Taradale Road, Napier on Tuesday October 29, 2019 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Cancer Society can be made at the service and would be appreciated. Messages to the 'Young Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 26, 2019