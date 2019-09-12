Home

Ivan Peneha (Mando) TAUMATA

Ivan Peneha (Mando) TAUMATA Notice
TAUMATA, Ivan Peneha (Mando). Passed away suddenly at his home, Wairoa on Monday, September 9, 2019. Loved father and father-in-law of Sydrik and Austine, Trinity (Mini) and Dre. Loved papa of Karleigh, Drizae, Trinity, Kenzey, Neelah, Rāpata. Great papa of Kymanai-Rose. Mando will lie at Takitimu Marae where his funeral service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 9.00am, followed by a private cremation. Pickering (Wairoa) Ltd Funeral Directors Wairoa FDANZ www.pickeringfd.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 12, 2019
Inform family & friends of Ivan's passing.
