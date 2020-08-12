|
|
CAIRNS, Ivy Frances. Suddenly but peacefully on August 10, 2020 at Hawke's Bay Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Ted. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Denise and Kelvin (deceased), and Derek. A cherished sister, sister-in-law and aunt. A funeral service to celebrate Ivy's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Cairns Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 12, 2020