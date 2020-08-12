Home

Friday, Aug. 14, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals
Lee Road and Gloucester Street
Taradale
Ivy Frances CAIRNS

CAIRNS, Ivy Frances. Suddenly but peacefully on August 10, 2020 at Hawke's Bay Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Ted. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Denise and Kelvin (deceased), and Derek. A cherished sister, sister-in-law and aunt. A funeral service to celebrate Ivy's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Cairns Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 12, 2020
