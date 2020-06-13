Home

RITCHIE, J. Barry. Former CEO of Rothmans. Passed away on June 11, 2020 at Hampton Court Rest Home. Great companion of Kathy. Loved father of Duncan, David, Kane (deceased), and Monica. A loved grandfather and great grandfather. A huge thank you to the staff of Hampton Court Rest Home for their care of Barry. In accordance with Barry's wishes a private burial has been held. Messages to the 'Ritchie Family', C/- PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
