RITCHIE, J. Barry. Former CEO of Rothmans. Passed away on June 11, 2020 at Hampton Court Rest Home. Great companion of Kathy. Loved father of Duncan, David, Kane (deceased), and Monica. A loved grandfather and great grandfather. A huge thank you to the staff of Hampton Court Rest Home for their care of Barry. In accordance with Barry's wishes a private burial has been held. Messages to the 'Ritchie Family', C/- PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 13, 2020