GIFFORD, J. DAVID. Passed away February 8, 2020 after a short illness, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of Jill, loved father and father-in-law of Margaret and Mike Hickey, Jud and John Stewart, Richard and Janie Gifford, and Bill Gifford. Grandpop of Joanna and Jamie, Tim, Chris and Liz, Lizzie, Nick and Sarah and Alex and Lucia. A proud great- grandfather of Charlotte and Asher. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St John Ambulance in memory of David, online at www.stjohn. org.nz. A service to celebrate David's life will be held at The Hawkes Bay Golf Club, 114 Valentine Road, Bridge Pa, Hastings on Thursday February 13, 2020 at 11am. Messages to the Gifford family C/O P.O Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 11, 2020