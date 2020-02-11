Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873

J. DAVID GIFFORD

Add a Memory
J. DAVID GIFFORD Notice
GIFFORD, J. DAVID. Passed away February 8, 2020 after a short illness, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of Jill, loved father and father-in-law of Margaret and Mike Hickey, Jud and John Stewart, Richard and Janie Gifford, and Bill Gifford. Grandpop of Joanna and Jamie, Tim, Chris and Liz, Lizzie, Nick and Sarah and Alex and Lucia. A proud great- grandfather of Charlotte and Asher. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St John Ambulance in memory of David, online at www.stjohn. org.nz. A service to celebrate David's life will be held at The Hawkes Bay Golf Club, 114 Valentine Road, Bridge Pa, Hastings on Thursday February 13, 2020 at 11am. Messages to the Gifford family C/O P.O Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -