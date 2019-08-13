Home

INGRAM, Jack. Late of Bribie Island, Australia, formerly Buderim, Australia and Dannevirke. Passed away peacefully Wednesday August 7 2019. Aged 73 years. Cherished husband of Dawn, loved brother, father, father-in-law and grandfather. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a celebration of Jack's life at the Anglican Church, High Street, Dannevirke, on Friday August 16, 2019, commencing at 1pm. In lieu of floral tributes a donation to Alzheimer's Research. RIP
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 13, 2019
