PHILIP, Jack. Passed away peacefully on September 30, 2020 at Cranford Hospice. Aged 67 years. Loved husband of Viv. Beloved dad of the late Stuart. Brother of Anne, and Grant (deceased). Brother-in- law of Raewyn and Dave, and Jill. Uncle of Lisa, Jarrod, Rebecca, Gemma, and their families. Special thanks to St John Ambulance and Cranford Hospice for their care of Jack. At Jack's request a private service will take place. Messages to the 'Philip Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 3, 2020