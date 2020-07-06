|
ROBERTS, Jack Terrance. 25.10.1942 - 05.07.2020 Passed away peacefully at Colwyn House. Dearly loved husband of Janice, stepfather of Shelley, Andrew, and Carolyn. Loved 'Jack' of Olly, Laura, Charlotte, and Louis. I would like to thank the wonderful staff of Bryant House and Colwyn House. A memorial service will be held at the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Wednesday July 8, 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to Dementia Hawkes Bay would be appreciated and can be posted to PO Box 4084, Napier. Messages or tributes to Jack can be left at Dunstalls.co.nz or posted to The Roberts Family C/-PO Box 1055, Napier.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 6, 2020