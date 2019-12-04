Home

Jack Vivian WARD

Jack Vivian WARD Notice
WARD, Jack Vivian. Aged 93. Died on November 25, 2019 at Princess Alexandra Retirement Village. Dearly loved husband of the late Leonie. Loving Father and Father-in-law of Evan and Alison, Harman and Bronwyn, and Derek and Keryn. Treasured and respected Grandfather of Robyn, Amy, and Christopher, and Matthew, and Brendan. Adored Great-Grandfather (Poppa Jack) of Cameron, Alison, Eva, Max, Mia, Maisie, Clementine, Matilda, Rico, and Margot. As per Jack's wishes a private family service has been held. All messages to the Ward Family, C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 4, 2019
