WARD, Jack Vivian. Aged 93. Died on November 25, 2019 at Princess Alexandra Retirement Village. Dearly loved husband of the late Leonie. Loving Father and Father-in-law of Evan and Alison, Harman and Bronwyn, and Derek and Keryn. Treasured and respected Grandfather of Robyn, Amy, and Christopher, and Matthew, and Brendan. Adored Great-Grandfather (Poppa Jack) of Cameron, Alison, Eva, Max, Mia, Maisie, Clementine, Matilda, Rico, and Margot. As per Jack's wishes a private family service has been held. All messages to the Ward Family, C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 4, 2019