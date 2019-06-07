|
|
ALEXANDER, Jackson Thomas (Jooky). Peacefully at CHB Health Centre, Waipukurau on 6 June 2019, surrounded by family. Aged 22 years. Much loved son of Katrina and Simon and brother of Sam and Jaimee. Adored grandson of Pam and Ray Alexander and Noeline and Peter Fage. A service for Jackson will be held at Backpaddock Lakes, 314 Speedy Rd, Takapau on Wednesday, 12 June 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the The Acorn Project Hawke's Bay would be appreciated. These and any messages to the Alexander family may be left at the service or posted c/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 7, 2019